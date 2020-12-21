4th Circ. Affirms Fraud Conviction Of Former W.Va. Justice

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 10:23 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit on Monday affirmed a lower court's decision convicting former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry for mail and wire fraud, ruling the district court was correct to deny the former judge's motion for a new trial or an evidentiary hearing. A split three-judge panel said in a published opinion that Loughry's motion challenging the fairness of his trial on the grounds that a juror allegedly engaged in misconduct and was biased failed to make a credible allegation that any improper contact occurred. "The long and short of this case is that evidence indicates that Juror A had...

