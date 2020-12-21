Nokia Trims But Can't Beat Bias Suit By Former In-House Atty

Law360 (December 21, 2020, 11:17 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge trimmed a former Nokia Corp. in-house lawyer's suit claiming the telecommunications giant unjustly fired her after passing her over for promotion for a younger man, tossing retaliatory hostile work environment and wage discrimination claims Friday but leaving intact her other discrimination and retaliation claims. U.S. District Judge Ada Brown, who is overseeing the discrimination case brought by attorney Sharan Rene Boudreau against the Finland-based multinational company, said the conduct alleged in Boudreau's complaint is "simply not severe or pervasive enough to support a hostile work environment claim" and is not the type of extreme conduct required by the...

