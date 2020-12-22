Va. Judge Orders 'Sea Of Portraits Of White Judges' Removed

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:47 PM EST) -- A Virginia state judge ordered the portraits of past judges, almost all of whom are white, removed from his courtroom, finding that they could serve as symbols that suggest the courtroom has been a place administered "by whites for whites." Fairfax County Circuit Judge David Bernhard on Dec. 20 granted a Black defendant's bid to have the portraits removed. Judge Bernhard noted that the issue does not come down to whether any of the depicted judges "exhibited overt personal racial animus." Instead, he said, it's a question of whether, in a court where "criminal defendants are disproportionately of color and judges...

