Potbelly Taps Senior In-House Counsel As Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Chicago-based Potbelly Corp. has appointed Adiya Dixon as its chief legal officer and secretary, the sandwich chain announced. Having joined the company's executive team in November as its senior vice president and senior legal counsel, Dixon will now serve as the chief in-house legal adviser to Potbelly's executive team and board of directors, the company said Tuesday. Dixon succeeds Potbelly's former chief counsel and chief people officer Matthew Revord, who resigned from his position earlier this year, and will now oversee the company's regulatory compliance, risk mitigation, business transactions, litigation, real estate and franchisee business and corporate securities, Potbelly said....

