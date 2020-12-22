Boies Schiller Atty Tapped As GC For Ruth's Chris

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:00 PM EST) -- An attorney at the Miami office of Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has left to join Ruth's Hospitality Group as senior vice president and general counsel. Marcy Norwood Lynch's move to the restaurant chain, which runs Ruth's Chris Steak House, ends more than two decades as a lawyer with Boies Schiller. The change was confirmed through SEC documents filed by Ruth's Hospitality Group earlier this month. A securities ownership document signed by Lynch and filed by Ruth's Hospitality Group shows she received a number of shares from the publicly traded company as part of its employee incentives program. The document shows Lynch's...

