Shipman & Goodwin Taps 3 For 'Unique' Take On Leadership

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Northeast firm announced it's shaking things up by electing a three-person leadership team to replace its retiring managing editor, in an effort to expand its footprint. Shipman & Goodwin LLP said Monday that three senior partners on its Managing Committee, Leander A. Dolphin, James P. Ruggeri and Kent S. Nevins, are going to head up the firm together, replacing managing partner Alan E. Lieberman, who will retire at the end of this year. "I think it's a fairly unique structure," Dolphin told Law360. "But my sense is that it's a growing trend." The mid-sized firm, looking to grow in the...

