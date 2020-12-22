IHeartMedia Promotes In-House Atty To GC Spot

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 3:35 PM EST) -- Radio giant iHeartMedia Inc. said Tuesday that the company's deputy general counsel will be promoted to general counsel. IHeartMedia said Jordan Fasbender, who will succeed Paul McNicol, will oversee all of the company's legal functions for its divisions along with government affairs, compliance, regulatory functions and several other areas. The company said McNicol intends to retire from iHeartMedia at the end of 2021 and will remain with the company as executive vice president providing counsel to the company's senior management. Fasbender, who will also serve as executive vice president and secretary, will start her new role in January 2021. The company...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS