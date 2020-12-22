Del. Judge Nixes Equity Panel For 'Insolvent' Mallinckrodt PLC

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:48 PM EST) -- Citing evidence that Irish-domiciled drugmaker Mallinckrodt PLC and its affiliates are "hopelessly insolvent" and potentially exposed to claims worth trillions, a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday rejected a call to form an equity committee for stockholders facing a total wipeout. Ruling during a teleconference hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said an expert commissioned by an ad hoc equity group had failed to carry arguments that something could be left for stockholders after other creditor payoffs if the Chapter 11 reorganization spun away Mallinckrodt's embattled generics affiliates. Although Mallinckrodt, the U.S.'s largest opioid producer via its SpecGx subsidiary, opened its...

