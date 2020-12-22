NYC Bar's Diversity And Inclusion Leader To Leave Post

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- The New York City Bar's diversity and inclusion chief will leave her post this week, the association announced Monday. Deborah Martin Owens, the executive director of the bar's Office of Diversity and Inclusion, which helps the city's law firms to increase diversity in the workplace, will leave the bar association Wednesday. She has yet to announce her next move, a spokesperson for the bar association said. Bidding farewell to her fellow bar members on the association's website with a link to The Jackson 5's song "Never Can Say Goodbye," Martin Owens thanked her team members for supporting her in her ambitious...

