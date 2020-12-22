Female Exec Claims Unisys Fired Her For Age Bias Complaints

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Information technology giant Unisys ignored a female executive's complaints about alleged age discrimination and fired her as punishment for speaking up, the former executive said in a suit in Pennsylvania federal court. Michelle Wirtz's complaint filed Monday claims the company ran afoul of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act and state laws by criticizing her work and terminating her in December 2019 after saying she had endured unfair treatment, including ageist remarks from her supervisor. "Despite [Wirtz's] work ethic and effort to complete all required duties, she was treated disparately than other younger employees," according to her complaint. Wirtz said she...

