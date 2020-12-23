Pa. Supreme Court Nixes Personal Insurance Sale Fees

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that an insurance agent violated state law when he charged personal vehicle insurance customers up to $70 in nonrefundable fees to apply for a policy, concluding the statute at issue only permits such fees for commissions on commercial insurance sales. In a 26-page opinion, Justice Kevin M. Dougherty wrote for the majority that the lower courts were right to defer to the Pennsylvania Insurance Department's interpretation of the ambiguous state statute governing insurance fees. The majority said the department also properly concluded that Michael Woodford and his car insurance company, Options Insurance Agency, couldn't collect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS