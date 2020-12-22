Pa. Judge Partly Blocks Medical Malpractice Insurer Law

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday partly blocked a law establishing more state control over a publicly created medical malpractice insurer, ruling that it's unconstitutional to force the group to use state funding and state lawyers. U.S. District Judge Christopher C. Conner said in a memorandum that the Pennsylvania Professional Liability Joint Underwriting Association, or JUA, is entitled to a permanent injunction specifically limited to sections of the law, known as Act 15. The court noted that it has twice before declared the Pennsylvania General Assembly's moves to take the association's assets as violations of the Fifth Amendment's takings clause....

