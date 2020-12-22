UK Small Biz Lender Liberis Unveils $93.5M Funding Round

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- Small business lender Liberis has secured £70 million ($93.5 million) in a funding round aimed at fueling growth and boosting its lending capabilities for small businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic, the U.K.-based fintech company said Tuesday. The latest financing, which brings Liberis' total funds raised to £200 million, was driven by its veteran partners British Business Investments, Paragon Bank and BCI Europe, as well as new investor Silicon Valley Bank. Liberis' embedded business finance platform provides its partners, including marketplaces, software providers and acquirers, with revenue-based financing for their small business customers. Since its founding in 2007, the fintech company...

