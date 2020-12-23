NLRB Dings Nev. Trade Show Supplier Over Contract Changes

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- A Nevada company that builds booths for trade shows broke federal labor law when it bypassed a Teamsters hiring hall and sent union work to nonunion contractors, the National Labor Relations Board has ruled, adopting an agency judge's ruling from January. The decision the unanimous three-member panel issued Monday adopted Administrative Law Judge Mara-Louise Anzalone's ruling that found Triumfo Inc. broke the National Labor Relations Act when it stopped using International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 631's hiring hall as required in a collective bargaining agreement. The ruling also found the company unlawfully stopped making contributions to a pension fund and other...

