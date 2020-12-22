Sierra Club Urges 10th Circ. To Save Obama-Era Methane Rule

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club and other environmental groups told the Tenth Circuit Monday that a Wyoming federal judge's decision to vacate an Obama-era methane emission rule would have a disastrous impact on public lands, the climate and public health. The Sierra Club, Earthjustice, the Wilderness Society and others filed a notice of appeal of the decision to vacate the rule after the Trump administration issued a new regulation governing methane emissions from oil and gas production. The groups say the administration has repeatedly attacked the methane restrictions in an attempt to please the oil and gas industry despite the dangers of methane flare-ups....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS