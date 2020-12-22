NLRB Judge Says Health Co. OK To Fire Worker Weighing Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- A Louisiana mental health counseling company did not break federal labor law when it questioned and fired a worker who copied timesheets while investigating alleged overtime violations, a National Labor Relations Board judge has ruled, finding insufficient evidence that she was representing other workers. NLRB Administrative Law Judge Michael Rosas on Monday dismissed two unfair labor practice charges against Healthy Minds Inc. after it fired officer manager Kimberly Defrese-Reese shortly after she copied timesheets in pursuit of a possible overtime lawsuit. While Judge Rosas found Defrese-Reese engaged in protected activity, he said the company did not violate the National Labor Relations...

