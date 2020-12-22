NLRB Official Tosses Bid To Decertify Transit Workers' Union

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official turned away a petition to decertify an existing union at a transportation company, finding Tuesday that the union and employer had executed a valid collective bargaining agreement that barred the decertification attempt. In his decision, NLRB Regional Director Sean R. Marshall dismissed Amir Daoud's petition to decertify the Office and Professional Employees International Union, Local 2, AFLCIO, CLC as the exclusive representative for about 52 workers at Transdev Services Inc. Marshall wasn't convinced by Daoud's contention that a CBA between the union and the company wasn't valid because the unit members weren't informed that the...

