Boston Legal Diversity Group Aims To 'Turn A Corner' In 2021

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Boston Lawyers Group has spent decades promoting the hiring and retention of legal talent of color in Hub, but the pandemic has forced it to get creative in order to fulfill its mission in a changed world, according to executive director Carolyn Golden Hebsgaard. BLG was started more than 30 years ago by a pair of lawyers from Mintz Levin, and in September it announced it would move into permanent office space in the firm's Boston headquarters. As it prepares to launch a virtual job fair in January and its mentorship program in February, BLG said it is as committed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS