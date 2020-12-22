Congress Repeals Health Insurers' Antitrust Immunity

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- Health insurers will no longer be able to claim immunity from antitrust law under a new bill on its way to President Donald Trump's desk. The Senate on Tuesday approved H.R.1418, the Competitive Health Insurance Reform Act, by unanimous consent, finally picking up a bill that's made it out of the House of Representatives several times over the years, most recently in September. The bill rolls back the antitrust immunity granted to the "business of insurance" by the 1945 McCarran-Ferguson Act. The crux of the measure is straightforward: "Nothing contained in this act shall modify, impair, or supersede the operation of...

