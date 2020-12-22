Steel Fabricator Pays Up To End EEOC Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 5:02 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania-based steel fabricator will shell out $80,000 to wrap up a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission lawsuit brought on behalf of a woman who said she was fired after facing sexist comments and being ordered to clean a befouled bathroom. A Pennsylvania federal judge signed off on a consent decree Monday that will resolve the EEOC's discrimination and retaliation case against Moore & Morford Inc., a steel fabricator in South Greensburg, Pennsylvania. The EEOC said Amelia Thompson's February 2019 firing came just four days after she alerted the company's owners that she'd gone to the workplace bias watchdog with complaints...

