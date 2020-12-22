SDNY Extends Strauss' Term In Rare Stopgap Measure

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Audrey Strauss was formally appointed as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Tuesday in an unusual move seemingly aimed at bridging a five-day gap between the scheduled end of her term as acting U.S. attorney on Jan. 15 and Inauguration Day. Chief U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon provided no specific reason for the court's order, which allows Strauss to drop the "acting" part of her title from Jan. 16 until the Senate confirms whomever President-elect Joe Biden nominates for the role. "I am deeply grateful for the court's support and the opportunity to continue serving the people...

