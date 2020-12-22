Grocer Says Suit Over Virus 'Slowdown' May Proceed

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:16 PM EST) -- A Giant Eagle Inc. subsidiary has pushed back against a Teamsters local's request to dismiss or pause a lawsuit alleging the union broke a collective bargaining agreement by backing a pandemic-inspired workplace "slowdown," telling a Pennsylvania federal judge a pending union grievance is irrelevant to the case. The brief that OK Grocery Co. filed Monday responded to Teamsters Local 636's request that U.S. District Judge Christy Wiegand at least stay the case until the resolution of a grievance proceeding the union filed on behalf of Tim Basile, whom the company fired for allegedly organizing a workplace slowdown. The company argued in...

