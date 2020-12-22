Bankruptcy Judgeship Extension Bill Headed To Trump's Desk

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- A bipartisan bill extending 25 temporary judgeships on the bankruptcy bench is headed to the desk of President Donald J. Trump after the House of Representatives approved it late Monday night. The Bankruptcy Administration Improvement Act of 2020 passed the Senate by unanimous consent Dec. 9 after being introduced by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del., earlier that day, and likewise received a summary approval by the House this week. The bill extends 25 temporary bankruptcy court judgeships for a further five years in an effort to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the country's insolvency system during a...

