Samsung IP Atty Returns To Faegre Drinker After 7 Years

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- An attorney specializing in intellectual property cases has returned to Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP seven years after leaving the firm for Samsung Electronics America's legal department, the firm announced Tuesday. Christopher Burrell has joined Faegre Drinker's Washington office as a partner in the intellectual property practice. He was a partner at Faegre Baker Daniels LLP in the firm's Minneapolis office and left in 2013 for Samsung. After the firm merged with Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP earlier this year, Burrell decided it was time to come back. "That was really the main thing that brought me back to Faegre...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS