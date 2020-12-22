Girardi Accused Of Improprieties By Fifth Plane Crash Client

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 9:31 PM EST) -- A fifth family on Tuesday accused plaintiffs firm Girardi Keese of improperly taking funds from their settlement with Boeing Co., seeking to join four other sets of survivors of plane crash victims who were shorted at least $2 million by the now-insolvent firm. The details of plaintiff Multi Rizki's settlement were not released, but Rizki disputed the amount of costs that Girardi Keese had sought to be reimbursed for, adding that the firm never provided an itemized list of costs. Rizki sought a judgment for what she is owed but was unable to obtain one because of a pair of recent...

