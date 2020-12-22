DOL Rule Lets Cooks, Dishwashers Share Servers' Tips

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 2:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday rolled out long-awaited rulemaking that spells out rules for pooling tips among employees of hospitality businesses. The rule also codifies subregulatory guidance the agency issued in 2018 that lets employers pay a subminimum tipped wage for side tasks that don't directly lead to tips, like setting up and breaking down before and after a shift. In situations where an employer elects to abide by standard minimum wage rather than take advantage of the subminimum wage that's allowed for workers who receive tips from customers, the rules allow the business to establish a "nontraditional" tip pool...

