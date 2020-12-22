Calif. Clears Path For Retired Judges To Ease Case Backlog

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:35 PM EST) -- California's chief justice has devised a plan to address a mounting pile of criminal cases backlogged because of the pandemic by making it easier to bring back retired judges to oversee early decisions in some criminal cases. Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye announced on Tuesday that in order to move some criminal cases stuck in limbo because of COVID-19 restrictions forward, she is making it easier for retired or soon-to-be-retired judges to enter the Temporary Assigned Judges Program, which allows retired judges to fill in for other judges in case of sickness or a busy calendar of hearings. She said in a...

