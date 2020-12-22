FDA Warns Whole Foods Over Allergen Labeling

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it has warned Whole Foods Market for not labeling some products that contain major food allergens, leading to the recall of more than 30 products in one year. The FDA said in a press release that it sent a warning letter last week to John Mackey, the president and CEO of Whole Foods — which is now owned by Amazon — saying the gourmet grocery chain has a pattern of selling misbranded food products that don't declare the presence of at least one major allergen in the ingredients. The majority of the products...

