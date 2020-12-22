Discover Pays $35M Over CFPB's Student Debt Error Claims

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 8:53 PM EST) -- The federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced Tuesday that Discover Bank has agreed to pay $35 million in compensation and penalties over claims it misinformed student loan debtors about how much they owed in violation of a 2015 settlement. Under the consent order, Discover and affiliates The Student Loan Corp. and Discover Products Inc. agreed to pay customers $10 million in compensation and the CFPB a $25 million penalty for misrepresenting minimum payments and interest payments for tens of thousands of its customers, along with other violations of consumer banking laws. "Some consumers ended up paying more than they owed, others became...

