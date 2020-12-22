NJ Bar Exam's Move To Online Hasn't Depressed Pass Rate

Law360 (December 22, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Despite the effects the coronavirus pandemic had on the New Jersey bar exam, two-thirds of applicants passed the exam in October, results consistent with the past five years. In response to the pandemic, this year's test was the first ever to be administered remotely, according to the New Jersey judiciary. It was taken by 1,407 applicants on Oct. 5 and 6, and 913 passed, a 66.2% rate. That was on par with the July 2019 pass rate, also 66.2%, according to the judiciary. The average pass rate for the July bar exam over the past five years was 64.9%. David Garber,...

