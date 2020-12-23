Hackers Hit ECHR After Turkey Ordered To Free Prisoner

Law360, London (December 23, 2020, 3:21 PM GMT) -- Hackers shut down the website of the European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday after a ruling that criticized Turkey's treatment of a Kurdish opposition politician. The court issued a short statement following Tuesday's ruling, calling on Turkey to release Selahattin Demirtaş, a former leader of the left-leaning pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party. The "large-scale" cyberattack rendered the court's website temporarily inaccessible, although it was working again by Wednesday afternoon. The court in Strasbourg said it "strongly deplores this serious incident." A group of hackers called Anka Neferler Timi, who describe themselves as pro-Turkish, claimed responsibility for the hack on social media. The account could...

