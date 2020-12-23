Ex-Harley-Davidson Legal Chief Joins Marquette U. As GC

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Marquette University in Milwaukee has tapped a former Harley-Davidson Inc. chief legal officer with ties to the campus as its vice president and general counsel starting Jan. 4. Paul Jones will step into the role with nearly 10 years of experience at Harley-Davidson, where he guided the global company on legal issues, ensuring product safety and advising it on public policy, Michael R. Lovell, the university's president, said in an announcement on Monday. Jones, a former Foley & Lardner LLP partner, most recently served the motorcycle manufacturer as vice president, CLO and secretary until December 2019, according to his LinkedIn profile. Before...

