Quinn Emanuel Beats BigLaw Scale For End-Of-Year Bonuses

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:59 PM EST) -- International litigation firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP has reportedly announced end-of-year bonuses for associates that surpass the scale set by other BigLaw mainstays — but only for those with the highest numbers of billable hours. Quinn Emanuel announced that the bonuses follow a range from $10,000 for first-year associates who billed 2,000 to 2,099 hours to $135,000 for eighth-year ones who accounted for 2,700 or more hours, according to legal industry blog Above The Law, which published an internal memorandum Tuesday. The firm matches the $15,000-$100,000 scale that its fellow BigLaw firms established for this year when considering associates billing...

