Portugal Pours Out €304M In Fines For Beverage Price-Fixing

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 4:12 PM EST) -- Portugal's antitrust enforcer has fined several large retail chains and a pair of beverage suppliers a total of €304 million (about $370.5 million) for participating in conspiracies to raise prices for beer, wine and spirits. The Portuguese Competition Authority, known as the AdC, said in a statement Monday that it issued fines in two separate cases involving so-called hub-and-spoke conspiracies, where competitors coordinate prices or exchange information through a common supplier to avoid the appearance of collusion with each other. The agency said hub-and-spoke conspiracies are considered very serious and harmful to consumers and that these are its first cases taking...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS