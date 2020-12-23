Lucky's Market Gets OK On Ch. 11 Plan In Del.

Law360 (December 23, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Wednesday approved the Chapter 11 liquidation plan for organic food retailer Lucky's Market with creditors positioned to receive distributions following the roughly $50 million sale of most of its assets through a series of transactions earlier this year. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey gave his nod to the plan, ruling it is in "the best interest of creditors" and was "proposed in good faith." "This is a fairly standard liquidating plan," Lucky's attorney Christopher A. Ward of Polsinelli PC told the judge. Lucky's was able to move forward on a consensual basis...

