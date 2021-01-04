EU Pulls Registration Of UK Rating Agencies After Brexit

Law360, London (January 4, 2021, 2:02 PM GMT) -- Europe's top markets watchdog said Monday it has withdrawn the authorization that allowed six British credit ratings agencies and trade repositories to operate in the European Union after Britain formally exited the bloc. The European Securities and Markets Authority said it has withdrawn the registrations of ratings agencies including Moody's Investors Service Ltd., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and the Economist Intelligence Unit Ltd. But ESMA pointed out that five of the agencies have already struck endorsement deals with EU ratings companies. Ratings from these agencies can no longer be used for regulatory purposes unless endorsed by a European credit rating agency, ESMA said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS