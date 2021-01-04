Former NC Supreme Court Chief Justice Joins McGuireWoods

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to serve as chief justice of the Supreme Court of North Carolina and who recently lost her reelection bid, has joined McGuireWoods LLP as a partner and member of the firm's appellate team in Raleigh. In a statement Monday announcing Beasley's hiring, McGuireWoods managing partner J. Tracy Walker IV said the renowned jurist has "dedicated her career to ensuring our justice system works for everyone" and that her "leadership, wisdom and experience will be tremendous assets for our appellate and litigation practices and our clients." The announcement also stated that in the wake of George...

