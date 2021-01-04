Dinsmore Enters 2021 With Expansion Into Indiana

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:12 PM EST) -- Dinsmore & Shohl LLP ushered in the new year by expanding its presence into Indiana, merging with the firm Wooden McLaughlin LLP in a move that increases its attorney headcount by more than 7%, Dinsmore announced Monday. Dinsmore, which is headquartered in Ohio and has a strong presence in nearby states including Pennsylvania, touted the move as one of the largest mergers between "domestic-only firms" in the legal industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. The firm will now include offices in Indianapolis, Evansville and Bloomington, with 47 attorneys from Wooden McLaughlin coming over as part of the deal, Dinsmore said. The firm...

