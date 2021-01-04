Deutsche Bank Unit Fined $2.5M Over Record-Keeping Issues

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. has agreed to pay the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority a $2.5 million fine tied to findings that the brokerage improperly maintained electronic records for nearly two decades in a way that made them "susceptible to alteration." Between 1998 and 2017, the New York-based brokerage did not have the proper checks in place for its electronic record-keeping system, which it used to store its general ledger, supervisory procedures, customer statements, onboarding documents and customer notices, FINRA said in a settlement order Thursday. While electronic record-keeping is allowed, Deutsche failed to meet three key requirements: to notify FINRA at...

