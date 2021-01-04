Ex-Defender Can't Tie Discrimination Claim To 5th Amendment

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:39 PM EST) -- A former assistant federal public defender may not tie discrimination allegations based on sex under a federal civil rights law to a violation of the U.S. Constitution's equal protection clause, a federal judge has held in a case against the federal judiciary. The Fourth Circuit has not held that federal courts may apply standards set by Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to allegations of equal protection violations under the Fifth Amendment, according to the Dec. 30 opinion by U.S. District Judge William G. Young, a Massachusetts federal judge designated to hear the North Carolina case. Judge Young dismissed claims...

