LPL Settles FINRA Records, Fingerprint Claims For $6.5M

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Broker-dealer LPL Financial has reached a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority that will require the financial advising company to pay $6.5 million to end claims it didn't keep records and failed to fingerprint more than 7,000 people. In addition to the fine and a censure, LPL consented in a letter to overhaul its supervisory and regulatory policies and procedures, including retaining a FINRA-approved consultant until the agency allows it to terminate the relationship. The consultant must issue a written report to LPL and FINRA, and the firm must adopt and implement the consultant's recommendations. The consultant must be retained...

