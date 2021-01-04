Halliburton Names New Chief Legal Officer

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 3:29 PM EST) -- Halliburton Co. announced Monday that it has transitioned its general counsel Van Beckwith as the company's new chief legal officer. Halliburton said Beckwith, who will also serve as executive vice president and secretary, will oversee the company's law department, global communications and marketing, and government affairs. According to Halliburton, Beckwith will replace Robb Voyles as he steps down after seven years with the company. "It is a unique opportunity to transition the skills and experience gained in helping to lead a multinational law firm to a global leader like Halliburton," Beckwith said in a statement. Beckwith, who also most recently served...

