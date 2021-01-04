Ex-DOJ Counsel Joins Kirkland As Antitrust Partner

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP is bolstering its antitrust practice with the addition of a former U.S. Department of Justice counsel and Federal Trade Commission attorney adviser to its Washington, D.C., office. The firm announced Monday that Andrea Agathoklis Murino, formerly the antitrust practice co-chair at Goodwin Procter LLP, will join Kirkland as an antitrust partner. Murino told Law360 that Kirkland had offered her a "unique opportunity" to work with an expansive client base that "fits well with [her] current clients and career goals" — which includes working on high-profile antitrust cases, particularly in the pharmaceutical, technology and life sciences realms....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS