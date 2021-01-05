NLRB Trims Proposed Union At Domestic Violence Nonprofit

Law360 (January 5, 2021, 2:01 PM EST) -- An NLRB official pared down a proposed bargaining unit at a Washington, D.C., nonprofit that assists domestic violence victims, saying seven of the center's employees have managerial roles or do confidential work that makes them ineligible for the union. Sean Marshall, the regional director of the National Labor Relations Board's Baltimore office, in a Dec. 31 decision largely sided with DC SAFE Inc.'s position on which employees are eligible to be represented by the Office and Professional Employees International Union. Marshall's decision excluded from the proposed unit one employee who works on the nonprofit's finances and six others who support the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS