Trump Pushes 1st Circ. Nominee But Drops Bipartisan Picks

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has renominated a slew of previous picks as Congress began a new session, keeping alive nominations for the First Circuit and several trial courts and agencies but snubbing three long-waiting candidates for district courts in blue states including California. The White House announced the move Sunday afternoon shortly after pending nominations expired when the 116th Congress gave way to the 117th Congress. Renominations are required for any candidates who did not win Senate confirmation, even those who won committee approval. January could see several more Trump picks confirmed if Republicans keep the Senate majority after a pair of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS