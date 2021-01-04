Lowey Dannenberg's Top Leader Resigns

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 4:29 PM EST) -- The president and CEO of Lowey Dannenberg PC has resigned from her position after practicing at the securities and antitrust boutique firm for nearly 13 years, the New York-based firm announced Monday. Barbara Hart, who joined Lowey Dannenberg as a name partner in February 2008, has led the firm's securities litigation practice and served as lead counsel on several large securities class action settlements, including the $53 million settled litigation for shareholders of Community Health Systems Inc. Hart became the firm's president in January 2105 when Richard Cohen resigned from the position to become chairman for the firm. At the same...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS