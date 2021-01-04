Miss. Justices Urged To Toss Medical Pot Law Challenge

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 9:00 PM EST) -- Mississippi officials have urged the state's high court to toss a city's legal challenge to a successful medical marijuana legalization initiative, saying the suit advances flawed arguments that would undermine nearly two decades of ballot initiatives. The state's secretary of state said in a Dec. 28 brief that the court should dismiss the petition brought by the city of Madison, which claimed that the ballot measure known as Initiative 65 breached the requirement that petitions for such measures get no more than one-fifth of their necessary signatures from each of the state's congressional districts because there are only four congressional districts....

