Pot Ballot Donors Accused Of Skirting Campaign Finance Law

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 6:29 PM EST) -- A progressive dark money group that spent more than $5 million backing Montana's successful marijuana legalization effort last year broke campaign finance laws by failing to disclose its donors, the state's political regulator has found. North Fund, a nonprofit that backs a range of progressive causes in multiple states, must reveal where it got its money and face civil penalties for misclassifying itself as a type of political committee exempt from disclosures, Montana Commissioner of Political Practices Jeff Mangan said in findings released Dec. 28. Mangan said there is also sufficient evidence to bring a civil case against North Fund and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS