Legal Industry Job Growth Stagnant After Months Of Gains

Law360 (January 8, 2021, 3:09 PM EST) -- The legal industry failed to experience job growth for the first time in months but continued to outpace other sectors of the economy that faced huge hits in December due to rising COVID-19 cases and renewed efforts to curb the pandemic. Overall, nonfarm employment in the U.S. saw 140,000 job losses in December, and the unemployment rate remained at 6.7%, according to seasonally adjusted numbers released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The legal industry lost 200 jobs, the first time it saw a decline since April. The losses, however, are a tiny fraction of the more than 60,000...

