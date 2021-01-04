IRS Working Around Private Collection Law, Watchdog Says

Law360 (January 4, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service rejected a tax watchdog's recommendation that it stop paying commissions to private collection agencies on unstructured payments, even though such plans do not qualify for commissions under the relevant statute, according to a report. Section 6306(b)(1)(B) only allows private collection agencies to receive commissions on qualified collection contracts, which by definition means the individual must pay the full liability in a certain time period, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration said in a report released Dec. 28. But PCAs have been offering individuals the ability to make unstructured payments for up to one year and receiving...

